Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits a furniture company

UZBEKISTAN, May 11 - The President of Uzbekistan got acquainted with the activities of the furniture manufacturing complex in Buvayda district of Fergana region.

Furniture manufacturing is a family business for many people in Buvayda. Manufacturing doors and frames in home workshops are widespread here. Their products are supplied not only to Fergana Valley, but also to the city of Tashkent and distant regions.

But the small area of ​​the yards, the weather and the noise factor do not make it possible to expand production. A furniture manufacturing complex was built in the mahalla to create favorable conditions for Buvayda craftsmen.

The Head of the state got acquainted with the conditions created here. There are production workshops, two-story buildings for trade, exhibition and office space.

The President spoke with the artisans who started working in the new building. “They came here through hard work. Now we are ready to work even every day. We just need a stable supply of raw materials and a market. If the state helps in this regard, the work of artisans will go up, they will have more apprentices, and incomes will increase”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. Instructions were given to expand the cultivation of trees as a raw material for the furniture industry in Karakalpakstan and the regions.

The complex plans to export its products to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. It is expected to employ more than 3.7 thousand people when the complex starts operating at full capacity.

