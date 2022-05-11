Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,410 in the last 365 days.

President supports artisans’ activities

UZBEKISTAN, May 11 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Usta Yusufjon Nakkosh family enterprise in Furkat district of Fergana region.

The head of the enterprise, Muhammadali Yunusov, is a worthy successor of the traditions of the woodcarving national school. His works adorn many mausoleums and new complexes in the country. He was awarded the title of People’s Master of Uzbekistan.

The styles of “pargori”, “sharafa”, “mukarnas” and “islimi” prevail in the works of Muhammadali Yunusov. Carved columns, chairs, plates, caskets and other products of the master are always in demand.

 

The master has many students. Therefore, the enterprise is expanding, a new building is being built.

 

“Thank you for preserving the heritage of our ancestors, passing it on to the younger generation and employing young people”, the President said. – It is necessary to further promote these types of crafts. They contain culture, education, and economics.

 

The Head of the state noted the importance of creating a school next to the family enterprise, where, along with folk crafts, mathematics, geometry, physics and chemistry will be taught in-depth. An instruction was given to create similar wood carving centers in Tashkent, Samarkand, Khiva and Bukhara.

 

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President supports artisans’ activities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.