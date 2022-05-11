President supports artisans’ activities

UZBEKISTAN, May 11 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Usta Yusufjon Nakkosh family enterprise in Furkat district of Fergana region.

The head of the enterprise, Muhammadali Yunusov, is a worthy successor of the traditions of the woodcarving national school. His works adorn many mausoleums and new complexes in the country. He was awarded the title of People’s Master of Uzbekistan.

The styles of “pargori”, “sharafa”, “mukarnas” and “islimi” prevail in the works of Muhammadali Yunusov. Carved columns, chairs, plates, caskets and other products of the master are always in demand.

The master has many students. Therefore, the enterprise is expanding, a new building is being built.

“Thank you for preserving the heritage of our ancestors, passing it on to the younger generation and employing young people”, the President said. – It is necessary to further promote these types of crafts. They contain culture, education, and economics.

The Head of the state noted the importance of creating a school next to the family enterprise, where, along with folk crafts, mathematics, geometry, physics and chemistry will be taught in-depth. An instruction was given to create similar wood carving centers in Tashkent, Samarkand, Khiva and Bukhara.

Source: UzA