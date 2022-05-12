Modern working conditions for youth and women

UZBEKISTAN, May 12 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Youth Industrial and Entrepreneurial Zone in the city of Margilan.

The industrial zone is organized in the Navruz mahalla, in a previously unused, but convenient place in terms of communications and logistics.

28 projects of the textile, leather and footwear, furniture and food industries are located on the territory of the zone with an area of ​​7 hectares. 12 of them have started operating. Over a thousand people will be employed at all enterprises.

The Head of the state talked with women working at one of the enterprises.

“We focus on caring for women in our efforts to exalt human honor and dignity. A woman is a family, with harmoniously developed children. Why did we create a “women’s notebook”? Pay attention to every woman who needs support. Some of you may have thought you couldn’t make it. But you did it. We will continue to do our best to make you feel confident, for our girls to acquire professions”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was instructed to create such industrial zones in remote areas, attract young people there, train and support their business.

The President also got acquainted with the activities of the LLC Agro Impex Valley in Tashlak district. The enterprise worth more than 100 billion UZS was launched in 2020. It produces ready-made clothes under the brand name “Amira Textile”. Among the products is the upper part of summer shoes.

The Head of the state examined samples of industrial and handicraft products produced in Tashlak district.

