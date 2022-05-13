Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court Families Security Act

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening regarding ongoing negotiations on legislation related to the security of

our federal judiciary :

“Violence or the threat of violence against judges, their clerks, or the families of judicial-branch officials is never acceptable. Our Majority is determined to protect those who serve our country in the federal judiciary, and we believe that this effort must extend not only to the family members of judges and justices but to the family members of the clerks and staff who support them and have increasingly faced threats to their physical safety, which is done in Rep. Stanton’s Supreme Court Families Security Act. While the Senate passed a bill this week that would extend protection to Supreme Court justices’ family members, we believe that it is critical to safeguard the families of those who choose to serve their country and their communities as judicial clerks and staff as well. We look forward to working closely with Republicans to resolve differences between the two bills and enact a bipartisan, bicameral bill into law that achieves these goals.”