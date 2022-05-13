Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 5.12.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Katherine Litzky, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Director of Legislation at the California Department of Conservation, where she has been Legislative Manager since 2021. Litzky was Senior Policy Manager at the California State Parks Foundation from 2015 to 2021, where she was a Policy and Research Specialist from 2007 to 2015. She was an Intern for the Office of California State Assemblymember Lois Wolk in 2006. Litzky is a Board Member of Tree Top Kids, Inc. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Public Policy Administration from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $131,484. Litzky is registered without party preference.

Michelle Baass, 48, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Baass has served as Director at the California Department of Health Care Services since 2021. She held several positions at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2017 to 2021, including Undersecretary and Deputy Secretary. Baass was Deputy Director and Principal Consultant to the California Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee from 2012 to 2017. She was Deputy Director and Principal Consultant to the California State Senate Office of Research from 2008 to 2012. Baass was Senior Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2004 to 2008. She was Manager and Consultant at Accenture from 1996 to 2004. Baass earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Baass is a Democrat.

Susan DeMarois, 57, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. DeMarois has been Director of the California Department of Aging since 2021. She was a Member of the Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee from 2019 to 2020. DeMarois held several positions at the Alzheimer’s Association between 1999 and 2021, including Director of Public Policy and Advocacy, California Government Affairs Director and California State Policy Director. She was Assistant Director of Government and Community Relations at the University of California, Davis Health System from 2002 to 2009. DeMarois was Associate Director of Public Policy at LeadingAge California from 1993 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. DeMarois is a Democrat.

Elizabeth “Liz” Laugeson, 50, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Laugeson has held multiple positions at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, including Interim Director at the Tarjan Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities since 2021, where she was Training Director from 2014 to 2021; Program Director of the Autism Center of Excellence Dissemination, Outreach and Education Core since 2017; and Program Director of the Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Pre-Doctoral Psychology Internship Track since 2016. She has held multiple positions at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA including Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences since 2017 and Founder and Director of the UCLA PEERS Clinic in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences since 2010. Laugeson was Director of the Help Group – UCLA Autism Research Alliance in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA from 2007 to 2017, where she was Associate Director of the UCLA Parenting and Children’s Friendship Program from 2007 to 2010. Laugeson is a member of the International Society for Autism Research and the American Psychological Association. She earned a Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology and a Doctor of Psychology degree from Pepperdine University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Laugeson is a Democrat.

Aubyn Stahmer, 54, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Stahmer has been a Professor at the University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at the University of California, Davis MIND Institute since 2015. She was Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego from 2013 to 2014. Stahmer was Director and Psychologist at the Autism Discovery Institute at Rady Children’s Hospital from 1996 to 2013. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology from the University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Stahmer is registered without party preference.

