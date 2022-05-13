When The Underground Meets The Metaverse

Minx Couture is a Musician and Gamer. Minx inside her Virtual art gallery in virtual reality. Minx's Avatar in her professional spaces.

Music Artist and Gamer, Minx Couture, bridges the gap between underground musicians and the Metaverse.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minx Couture is a Bronx native musician and gamer with only one goal in mind which is to level the playing field for independent musicians worldwide.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic happened, I felt like it was a reset for everyone in every field imaginable. The underground music industry was affected badly so we were left to our own devices to figure things out.”

The pandemic forced a lot of hot spots in various cities to close down which kept musicians from all genres from being at the places they loved most which is the studio and the stage.

“I’ve always been the kind of artist that enjoyed the studio experience. As much as I hate to say it, it was my hangout. You got to hang out and make music and meet new artists along the way,” she began. “Live Streaming became my thing because you got to connect to an audience digitally and speak with them. It cured the social anxiety I was developing”

But it wasn’t enough. While browsing one night for games, Minx came across an advertisement for the Oculus Quest 2.

“I didn’t really know much about Virtual Reality at the time. I just thought it was a cool device to play games and watch Youtube. I wasn’t aware of the social media aspect of it, which blew my mind,” she laughs.

Minx began exploring social apps such as VR Chat, Meta Horizon and Spatial as a way to slowly dive into this new sea of exploration.

“What I loved most was the idea of being able to create your own world. It could be a place to chill out and chat, or play games, or host events as your avatar you create. You can be whatever you want to be and create whatever you want to create and monetize off of that. Almost like a Patreon or Discord server as a world.”

Minx immediately knew at that moment that she wanted to bring her gaming and podcast to the metaverse.

“People laughed at me,” she giggled. “They said what I was doing was weird and childish basically. I would sit up for hours working on my virtual spaces and showcase them to my social media and I was told that it was evil to build in the metaverse. For the life of me, I didn’t understand the backlash.”

Minx went on from world creation to Avatar creations and began her journey as a Vtuber with her platform MINX Radio.

“I think what shocked everyone the most was that I was having fun and being silly. Bringing elements of real life to my metaverse, which are the independent artists' music and music videos submitted to my platform and sharing it to people within the space and during a livestream was bridging the gap.”

Minx created MINX Radio as a way for artists to showcase their music and participate in discussions pertaining to the underground music industry.

“I believe that eventually when more and more people get involved with VR, we will have alternatives for being able to have paid events and spaces to hang out and build as musicians if there is another lockdown. We have to always be prepared for a rainy day.”