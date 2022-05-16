HOVSCO Is Launching Its Affordable 26-inch Fat Tire Electric Bike Focusing On Durable Batteries For Long Range
Newest Fat Tire Electric Bike HovAlpha is launched recently by HOVSCOLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO, a fast-growing electric bike company, has announced exciting news about the release of first-ever fat tire electric bike model HovAlpha, which will be launched in June 2022. The new model HovAlpha stunned the electric bike market sporting several new upgrades, such as better motors and more premium brakes. Click here to know more.
HovAlpha is powered by a large 48V and 20Ah battery with 960Wh of capacity, beautifully integrated into the frame and rumored to reach a range of 60-80 miles. There is a 750W motor that produces 80Nm of torque and propels the bike to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). For only $1,999, HovAlpha users will enjoy improved hydraulic disc brakes, a full LED strip light, an improved suspension fork, and a more comfortable saddle for only $1,999. The fat ebike HovAlpha also feature a high-performance Bafang rear-mounted hub motor (You might also want to know about how to choose a motor for an electric bike ) with 7-speed transmission, improved battery life up to 80 miles per charge, and 4” puncture-resistant fat tires.
Those looking for greater performance can choose Hovsco fat tire ebike HovAlpha, which has a geared hub motor of 750W for greater road and track traction, and a 960Wh battery for riding ranges of over 80 miles. HovAlpha also has an additional Max. 80 N.m. torque sensor that saves time and physical labor during rides, increases the continued mileage, and extends the life of the battery.
“With HovAlpha from Hovsco, you'll be able to go off-road with a new level of excitement and freedom. This bike is perfect for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors. No matter how steep or challenging the terrain is, its powerful torque makes it easy to handle it.”, said Eric, Product Design Manager of HOVSCO.
About HOVSCO:
HOVSCO ebike company offers various short, long-range bikes and all-terrain ebikes within the budget range.. Apart from the United States, Hovsco also sells ebikes on UK and Germany markets. They have introduced three different models of e-bikes since they were founded. Hovsco has set its sights on opening offline stores and after-sale centers and accelerating its cooperation with dealers and business partners beyond upgrading its product series in 2022. The goal is to inspire people to ride for freedom, ride for fun, and ride for the planet. They also aim to inspire them to experience new adventures and discover exciting new worlds. Learn more details at www.hovsco.com.
