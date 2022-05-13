Winners Announced: 1st Quarter Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests
The Winners and Finalists are announced for the 1st Quarter Year 39 of the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests.
The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. And through his creative endeavors, the writer works continually to give tomorrow a new form.””HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the first quarter winners for its 39th year.
— L. Ron Hubbard
For the Writers of the Future Contest, the winners for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, are:
First Place – Samuel Parr from Great Britain
Second Place – Spencer Sekulin from Canada
Third Place – L.H. Davis from Florida
And for the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the winners are:
Alexandra Albu from Romania
Aditi Jain from California
Dao Vi from California
Congratulations to them all! They will be published in 2023 in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39."
You can find the complete list of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, and Honorable Mentions at www.writersofthefuture.com/blog.
In 1985, with the release of the first volume of the series, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. And through his creative endeavors, the writer works continually to give tomorrow a new form.” The Contest Director Joni Labaqui stated, “We remain true to the direction set by Mr. Hubbard, and I am delighted to be able to announce quarterly winners from four different countries.”
The award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown out to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, who are some of the biggest names in the field. Plus, a lavish awards ceremony.
Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Dr. Doug Beason, Dr. Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Eric Flint, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, and Dr. Sean Williams.
Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, and Stephen Youll.
The Contests are both free to enter and are found at www.writersofthefuture.com.
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 535 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,900 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 382 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,200 illustrations, 390 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information on the writing contest and illustration contest and to see the annual awards gala, go to www.writersofthefuture.com.
