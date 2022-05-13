“University Hindu Chaplaincy” Fellowship Program Launched by Hindu Community Institute & Motwani Jadeja Foundation
This first of its kind Fellowship program offers tuition grants for qualified applicants to become Hindu Chaplains at universities
HCI is delighted to offer this unique University Chaplaincy training program in cooperation with the prestigious Graduate Theological Union (GTU) at Berkeley”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hindu Community Institute (HCI) today announced it had received funding for a new fellowship program from the Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF). Under the “MJF-HCI Chaplaincy Fellowships” program, tuition grants will be offered to qualified university faculty members, administrators, and others enrolling to become Hindu Chaplains at universities.
— Gaurav Rastogi, HCI Dean and Board member
In announcing the program, Dr. Kailash Joshi, HCI President said “this first of its kind fellowship program will fill a growing need for spiritual support, rooted in Hindu tradition and wisdom, on university campuses. Such support has been readily available for students from other major traditions on most campuses.”
Ms. Asha Jadeja, President of MJF added that “a growing population of Hindu students born in the US has a particular need for guidance by trained Chaplains. It is therefore very important for the community to support the training of University Chaplains. MJF is very pleased to be a part of such a high-value program”.
Mr. Gaurav Rastogi, HCI Dean and Board member added “HCI is delighted to offer this unique University Chaplaincy training program in cooperation with the prestigious Graduate Theological Union (GTU) at Berkeley. Under this program, interested University faculty, administrators, and other qualified candidates will be offered tuition fellowships for the online courses offered by HCI and GTU respectively. The program will offer flexibility in schedule to allow applicants to complete their courses comfortably.”
Dr. Joshi summarized how HCI’s pathway to Hindu Chaplaincy has received strong endorsement and support from HCI’s partner organizations and supporters.
GTU Director Dr. Kamal Abu-Shamsieh stated, “The Interreligious Chaplaincy Program (ICP) at the Graduate Theological Union (GTU) welcomes scholars from all traditions and fully supports the unique University Chaplaincy program offered by HCI and MJF.”
Head of Spiritual Directors International (SDI), Rev. Anil Singh-Molares commented "over the last few years I have watched with admiration as HCI has developed and evolved a world-class program. This program fills a significant void, allowing the riches of the Hindu tradition to be offered on campuses, hospitals, and other places in need l”.
Dr. Asha Shipman, Yale University Hindu Chaplain and Hindu Chair of the North American Hindu Chaplains Association (NAHCA) welcomed the HCI-MJF plan and commented “ We need more Hindu chaplains; their heart-centered spiritual care will help not only individuals but strengthen, inspire and invigorate our communities. I look forward to welcoming graduates as members of NAHCA.”
Renowned Vedic scholar and computer scientist Prof. Subhash Kak of Oklahoma State University added “I support the vision of Hindu Chaplaincy on campuses wholeheartedly. It is certainly needed in the United States; it can also serve as a model for other countries to emulate.”
Inquiries about the fellowships may be addressed to outreach@hinduci.com or Phone: +1408-982-3542
About the Hindu Community Institute (HCI)
Founded in 2018 in the SF Bay Area, Hindu Community Institute (HCI) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit institution. It provides foundational training for Hindu Counselors and Chaplains on a strong platform for universal community service founded on Hindu tradition and wisdom. HCI is overseen by a Board of Directors and managed by a dedicated group of over 300 volunteer professionals who carry the operational, management, and faculty responsibilities. HCI enjoys the participation of scholars from the US, Canada, India, Australia, and South Africa. HCI invites the open participation of the community in all aspects of its operations and services. www.hinduci.org
About the Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF)
Motwani Jadeja Foundation is a not-for-profit, distributed, global venture fund, that aims to transform entrepreneurial individuals into creative change-makers. Their start-ups are a reflection of this ethos. Motwani Jadeja Foundation supports a global network of entrepreneurial thinkers, artists, writers, and tech innovators driven by the values of individual freedom and excellence.
Motwani Jadeja Foundation aims to support and empower entrepreneurs to enable exponential change. It is industry-agnostic and particularly cares about impact investing in education, the Maker Movement, and women’s rights, primarily in South Asia. Based out of the Bay Area, NYC, and India, the foundation has a strong global footprint across various tech sectors and academia. Its network has deep roots throughout Google and Stanford, from where it develops opportunities that help bridge gaps and contribute to solving global social problems.
https://mjf.world
Gaurav Rastogi
Hindu Community Institute
+1 408-982-3542
outreach@hinduci.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn