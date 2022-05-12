Over 38,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in May

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the fish are biting! It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the nice weather! Over 38,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout are headed to the Panhandle Region in May.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Antelope Lake May 2-6 500 Bonner Lake May 2-6 1,000 Brush lake May 2-6 1,200 Moose Lake May 2-6 500 Clark Fork Lodge Pond May 2-6 180 Granite Lake May 2-6 900 Jewel Lake May 2-6 2,700 Post Falls Park Pond May 2-6 1,000 Sinclair Lake May 2-6 500 Smith Lake May 2-6 1,000 Solomon Lake May 2-6 450 Stoneridge Reservoir May 2-6 500 Cocolalla Lake May 9-13 1,650 Fernan Lake May 9-13 800 Freeman Lake May 9-13 810 Kelso Lake May 9-13 2,500 Lower Twin Lake May 9-13 1,420 Round Lake May 9-13 1,250 Lucky Friday Pond May 9-13 450 Clee Creek Pond May 9-13 375 Spicer Pond May 9-13 1,000 Fernan Lake May 9-13 5,200 Day Rock Pond May 16-20 500 Gene Day Pond May 16-20 1,000 Steamboat Pond May 16-20 1,000 Cocolalla Lake May 16-20 1,650 Lower Twin Lake May 16-20 1,420 Mirror Lake May 16-20 1,080 Robinson Lake May 16-20 1,080 Round Lake May 16-20 1,250 Kelso Lake May 16-20 2,500 Spicer Pond May 23-27 1,000

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414