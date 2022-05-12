Submit Release
Over 38,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in May

 

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the fish are biting! It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the nice weather! Over 38,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout are headed to the Panhandle Region in May.

 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked
Antelope Lake May 2-6 500
Bonner Lake May 2-6 1,000
Brush lake May 2-6 1,200
Moose Lake May 2-6 500
Clark Fork Lodge Pond May 2-6 180
Granite Lake May 2-6 900
Jewel Lake May 2-6 2,700
Post Falls Park Pond May 2-6 1,000
Sinclair Lake May 2-6 500
Smith Lake May 2-6 1,000
Solomon Lake May 2-6 450
Stoneridge Reservoir May 2-6 500
Cocolalla Lake May 9-13 1,650
Fernan Lake May 9-13 800
Freeman Lake May 9-13 810
Kelso Lake May 9-13 2,500
Lower Twin Lake May 9-13 1,420
Round Lake May 9-13 1,250
Lucky Friday Pond May 9-13 450
Clee Creek Pond May 9-13 375
Spicer Pond May 9-13 1,000
Fernan Lake May 9-13 5,200
Day Rock Pond May 16-20 500
Gene Day Pond May 16-20 1,000
Steamboat Pond May 16-20 1,000
Cocolalla Lake May 16-20 1,650
Lower Twin Lake May 16-20 1,420
Mirror Lake May 16-20 1,080
Robinson Lake May 16-20 1,080
Round Lake May 16-20 1,250
Kelso Lake May 16-20 2,500
Spicer Pond May 23-27 1,000

 

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

 

 

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.

