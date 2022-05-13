Submit Release
First Annual Right Field Sucks with David Cihla Alumni Wrigley Field Left Field Bleacher Outing

Donald G Evans interview at Ralph's Cigars

Camera #2 Helmet Cam as of 5-12-22

Monday 5/16/22 6:40 PM Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Field Sucks with David Cihla, a new 2022 monthly interview series on its YouTube channel & on Chicago's Can TV19, is hosting its First Annual Right Field Sucks with David Cihla Alumni Wrigley Field Left Field Bleacher Outing at 6:40 PM on Monday, 5/16/22, in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Each RFS episode is one-hour long and features in-depth conversations with some of Chicago’s most interesting people. All former (and two future!) RFS guests will be in attendance Monday night, so stop by and say “Hello!” They are:

Ep. 1 Reggies Chicago owner Mitch Schoenfeld
Ep. 2 Jerry “Bleacher Preacher” Pritikin
Ep. 3 “Lost in the Ivy” author & Chicago Writers Association president Randy Richardson
Ep. 4 Ronnie “Woo Woo” Wickers
Ep. 5 Chicago Literary Hall of Fame Founding Executive Director Donald G. Evans
Ep. 6 Wrigley Field Historian & Ambassador Guide Brian Bernardoni
Ep. 7 Multidisciplinary artist Sid Yiddish

We will be tracking OPS on the SCHWIND-O-METER, so look for us as Frank steps up to the plate!

For more information on Right Field Sucks with David Cihla please contact:

David Cihla
Cihla Realty, LLC
+1 773-590-4753
david@davidcihla.com

Right Field Sucks with David Cihla Ep. 5 - Donald G. Evans

You just read:

