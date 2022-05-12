Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

H.R. 5129 – Community Services Block Grant Modernization Act of 2022 (Rep. Bonamici – Education and Labor)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule also makes the following amendments in order and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:    

Escobar Amendment Adams Amendment Good Amendment Gottheimer Amendment Grothman Amendment Hayes Amendment Horsford Amendment Houlahan Amendment Jackson-Lee Amendment McClain Amendment Moore (WI) Amendment Payne Amendment #12 Payne Amendment #13 Pressley Amendment Tlaib Amendment Torres (NY) Amendment Wild Amendment  

