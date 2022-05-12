Long Time Educator and Debut Author Republishes Inspiring Book About Anxiety
EINPresswire.com/ -- The book opens with a tale of triumph: Michelée’s personal story of overcoming anxiety recounted by her Aunt. Having experienced living under the darkness cast by the shadow of anxiety, Michelée knows what it truly means to see the light.
Divided into 7 phases, the book provides an insightful cross-examination of the nature of anxiety and how difficult it is to live one’s life under its influence. Michelée aims to help anxiety survivors get out of the cycle and gain control of their lives.
Michelée Elyse has served as an educator for over 25 years. Taming the Beast of Anxiety is Michelée’s debut published work, however she has also written a book about her near-death experience — a personal story about her brush with death. The title of this book is so intriguing that she has not even released it to the public yet! You definitely will not want to miss this one!
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
