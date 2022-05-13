NYC Vegan Chefs and Restaurant Owners are Gathering Next Week to Speak Their Minds and Share Their Expertise

Join us at the 10th Anniversary of the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium on May 21-22, 2022 at the Metropolitan Pavilion

NYC’s Vegan Culinary Experts are Taking the Stage at the 10th Anniversary of the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival & Symposium

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The return of the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium this year to Manhattan on May 21-22 marks its 10th installment. "The event has given a platform to some of the most talented chefs and culinary experts in the industry and has launched some of the city’s most popular restaurants, and this year is no exception," says Nira Paliwoda, Co-Founder and President of U.S. Veg Corp.

The event’s Pear Stage is fully programmed with chef demos all weekend from an exceptional line-up of both celebrity and up-and-coming chefs. Just a few of the chefs featured this year are Cathy Katin-Grazzini, Mario Buccellati, and Shenarri Freeman. Cathy Katin-Grazzini is Features and Food Editor for VEGWORLD Magazine and author of LOVE the FOODS that LOVE YOU BACK, Clean, Healthy Vegan Recipes for Everyone. Mario Buccellati is an Italian-American plant-based chef, restaurant consultant, recipe developer, and the founder of Mariolino's. Shenarri Freeman, aka “Shenarri Greens,” is Executive Chef of Cadence, a plant-based restaurant with Southern soul in New York’s East Village by Overthrow Hospitality. She is also a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist for Emerging Chef.

The event also features the newest in kitchen innovation from companies such as CookingPal® and Tellus. CookingPal® aims to redefine the future of cooking through beautiful, thoughtfully-designed products. Multo® is their first product, and the ultimate all-in-one smart kitchen appliance. With hundreds of smart recipes that can teach one to cook like a professional chef, 15+ cooking functions, and a dedicated tablet for remote control cooking experience. Chef Shenarri is introducing the Multo® at the event. Tellus is a packaging company based in Belle Glade, Florida. Their products are made from U.S. grown plant fibers, including upcycled sugarcane fibers. They blend it and convert it to foodservice packaging products such as plates, bowls and takeout containers.

But among the hot topics of this year’s event centers around the fate of NYC’s restaurant industry. On the event’s Apple Stage, Saturday, May 21st, Diana Edelman, Sarah Ellen, Yesenia Ramdass, and Guy Vaknin will be discussing “The Changing Landscape of Restaurants”. This panel will not only address overcoming the challenges brought about by the pandemic but will also provide insight into opportunities that have materialized.

Diana Edelman is the founder of Vegans, Baby and shows people vegan dining is approachable and accessible. She consults with restaurants around the country to help them become vegan-friendly, curates chef-driven events and hosts international tours. Diana is the exclusive vegan tour curator for Alluring Africa, a partner with the James Beard Foundation and has been featured in Newsweek, Travel + Leisure, Forbes, The LA Times and more.

Sarah Ellen is the founder and brains behind NYC Chinatown's newest plant-based eatery, Cleanse Theory Kitchen. Sarah's background as an International Wellness Expert and her passion toward Plantbased Cleansing, Fasting & ways to Detox gently, has inspired the menu. Besides providing delicious food, the restaurant gives her the opportunity to show more people the way to rapid nutritional healing, gut health, digestion & absorption.

Yesenia Ramdass is the founder and owner of Healthy As A Motha Vegan Kitchen, was born and raised in Washington Heights, NYC. After years of sharing her passion for rethinking lifestyle choices, she opened up her first 100% plant based restaurant in Long Island City, NY. Her concept offers Caribbean inspired dishes free from not just animals but free from toxic ingredients like artificial food colorings, carcinogenic oils, refined sugars and provide simple, clean and mostly organic ingredients.

Guy Vaknin is a renowned vegan chef known for his New York City restaurants Beyond Sushi, Willow, and Coletta. He celebrates plant-based cuisine through innovative flavors, techniques, and presentation. He's appeared on FOX's Hell's Kitchen and ABC's Shark Tank, and has plans to continue expanding his restaurants in New York City through his new hospitality group, City Roots. He's passionate about bringing veganism to the masses through delicious food and creating a memorable dining experience. Chef Guy got his start at the very first NYC Vegetarian Food Festival in 2011!



About U.S. Veg Corp:

U.S. Veg Corp is an event production and marketing brand focused on the growing plant-based/vegan and green markets. The force behind the annual NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, AZ Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, and CA Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, U.S. Veg Corp has a direct pulse in multiple thriving and influential regions in the United States. We also provide other scalable offline and online opportunities throughout the year to target a passionate audience interested in a plant-based/vegan and eco-friendly lifestyle.

About the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium:

Touted as the premier plant-based/vegan festival since its launch in 2011, The NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium shines a spotlight on plant-based food producers, restaurants, and luminaries. This festival brings the whole spectrum of plant-based foods, nutrition experts, chefs, and plant-based lifestyle inspirational speakers together in one place. The 2-day event also features a specially curated mix of exhibitors ranging from plant-based restaurants and food companies to non-profit organizations.

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY

For more event information and tickets visit http://www.nycvegfoodfest.com/

