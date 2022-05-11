Submit Release
Uzbekistan – India inter-MFA political consultations take place

UZBEKISTAN, May 11 - On May 11, Delhi hosted the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and India, Uzbekistan MFA reports.

The delegations of the parties were led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov and the Deputy Minister of External Affairs of India Sanjay Verma.

The parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of relations between Uzbekistan and India in political, trade-economic, investment, tourism, cultural-humanitarian and other fields.

The course of implementation of the agreements reached the highest level within the framework of bilateral and multilateral events was considered.

The need for intensifying inter-parliamentary cooperation was emphasized. It was noted that the deepening of the inter-parliamentary dialogue will contribute to the intensification of ties in all areas of the common agenda.

The main attention was paid to the intensification of economic diplomacy. In this context, proposals were considered to increase mutual trade turnover, and the implementation of joint investment projects, including industrial cooperation.

Certain aspects of interaction within the UN, SCO, and other multilateral structures were analyzed.

Mutual interest was expressed in deepening cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, green development, as well as strengthening contacts in the scientific-educational direction.

Proposals to increase cultural-humanitarian and tourist exchanges were considered.

The parties also discussed the issues of expanding the legal framework of bilateral cooperation through relevant and practically significant documents.

Source: UzA

