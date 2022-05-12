How Outsourcing IT Services Removes Staffing Issues For Small Businesses
The war for talent is raging on a global scale and businesses are feeling the heat.
According to a recent survey by ManpowerGroup, 45% of employers globally are experiencing difficulty filling vacancies, up from 40% last year. The survey also found that the talent shortage is having a negative impact on business performance, with 61% of respondents saying that it has led to lower productivity levels. With the battle for talent intensifying, businesses need to take urgent action to attract and retain the best people.
— Sean Fullerton
According to a recent survey by ManpowerGroup, 45% of employers globally are experiencing difficulty filling vacancies, up from 40% last year. The survey also found that the talent shortage is having a negative impact on business performance, with 61% of respondents saying that it has led to lower productivity levels. With the battle for talent intensifying, businesses need to take urgent action to attract and retain the best people.
Companies are struggling to find qualified IT professionals, as the demand for these skills outpaces the supply.
According to Christopher Chance with DataEcon in Dallas (https://www.dataecon.com/total-it-services-in-dallas/), "This talent crunch is particularly acute for small to midsize businesses, which often lack the resources to compete for top talent. As a result, many businesses are being forced to make do with less experienced staff or use non-traditional methods to fill IT positions."
The talent crunch is also leading to higher wages for IT professionals, as companies bid against each other for the limited pool of qualified candidates. In some cases, businesses are even offering signing bonuses and other incentives to attract IT talent. As the competition for IT professionals continues to heat up, small to midsize businesses will likely feel the pinch the most.
According to Sean Fullerton with NSN Management in Tulsa (https://www.nsnmanagement.com), "This is where your local IT services company can play a vital role."
Managed IT Services has traditionally played a vital role with small businesses, bringing enterprise IT services to the small business community.
However, more and more IT service companies, are now extending their service offering to support internal IT departments through co-managed IT services.
Co-managed IT services is a new service model where the IT service company provides supplemental staff and expertise to support the internal IT department.
This new service model is gaining in popularity as it provides a way for small businesses to get enterprise-level IT support at a fraction of the cost. Many IT service companies are now offering co-managed IT services as an addition to their traditional managed IT services offerings.
Megan O'Hara with EasyIT in Columbus, whose EasyIT & Me program has caught the eye of many educational institutions throughout Central Ohio. "EasyIT & Me allows internal IT teams the get the help and guidance they need to keep up with their internal IT demands." In addition, EasyIT & Me also provides a community for internal IT resources to network and learn from each other. "We host a monthly peer group or advisory group of our clients, bring in some great speakers, and have EasyIT technicians share the latest and greatest in technology."
Technology Is Constantly Evolving
Technology is constantly evolving, and keeping up with all the changes can be a full-time job. As a result, many businesses choose to outsource their IT needs to a local provider.
"Co-managed IT services allow businesses to tap into the expertise of a team of IT professionals, without having to manage the day-to-day details," explains David Carreiro with CEU Technologies in Chicago (https://www.ceutechnologies.com/it-company-chicago/)
This can free up time for business owners and managers to focus on other tasks, knowing that their IT needs are in good hands. In addition, co-managed IT services can provide peace of mind, knowing that there is always someone available to help with any problems that may arise. For businesses that rely on technology to function, co-managed IT services can be an invaluable resource.
Does Outsourcing IT Services Threaten Internal IT Jobs?
Co-managed IT services should never interfere with the career opportunities of internal IT When done correctly, co-managed IT services compliments internal IT resources and simply become part of the overall team. Co-managed IT is a service where an external company works with the in-house IT department to manage specific aspects of the company's technology needs.
This could include anything from monitoring and maintaining servers to providing help desk support for employees. The key to making sure that co-managed IT services don't interfere with career advancement opportunities for internal IT staff is communication and collaboration. Both the external provider and the in-house team need to be clear on what roles each will play in managing the company's technology. By working together, they can ensure that everyone has a clear understanding of their responsibilities and career path.
When done correctly, co-managed IT services can be a valuable addition to any company. However, it's important that everyone involved understands their role in order to avoid any potential problems.
Stuart Crawford
Ulistic LP
