Bol Group delegation led by its Chairperson Ms. Ayesha Shaikh meets SOCAR Vice President, visit its headquarters
KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A two-member delegation of the Bol Media Group, led by its Chairperson Ms. Ayesha Shaikh, met Mr. Elshad Nassirov, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) at its headquarters in Baku.
Ms. Shaikh thanked Mr. Nassirov for his precious time and said that the discussion with him gave her some great insight and understanding about Azerbaijan’s energy sector and its links with the regional and global oil and gas trade.
SOCAR is a state-run oil and gas company, which produces hydrocarbons from onshore and offshore fields in the Azerbaijani segment of the Caspian Sea.
“The meeting had been extremely helpful in understanding each other’s point-of-view and building avenues of mutual collaboration in the near future,” Ms. Shaikh said.
She expressed her hope that the proposals discussed in the meeting would soon transform into an execution plan and a working partnership. “I also await to have a meeting with your reference and recommendation with SOFAZ to move ahead at the earliest on the discussed projects.”
“I assure you, that Inshallah things will work fine and our strong bond and working relations will yield the desired results for both SOCAR and Bol Group.”
