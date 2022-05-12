HeartNexus a Provider of Telehealth Cardiology Services Selects Advanced Data Systems RCM for Revenue Cycle Management

ADS RCM to provide HeartNexus and its 70 cardiologists with comprehensive outsourced revenue cycle management, billing services, and claims processing.

PARAMUS, NJ, US, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HeartNexus and their team of 70 cardiologists have chosen Advanced Data Systems RCM (ADS RCM) as their revenue cycle and billing service provider. As a leader in telecardiology, HeartNexus specializes in cardiac test interpretation, peer-to-peer consultations, and direct-to-patient telemedicine visits.

Dr. Bob Beto, President of HeartNexus, stated, “It was important for us to find a billing resource that understood both cardiology and telehealth services and who was willing to work side by side with us since we had critical needs for patient workflow automation across our existing systems, efficient claims processing, and a dedicated focus on back-end collections. We were looking for a resource we could trust to help us continue our strategic growth, and we felt ADS RCM checked all the boxes with their expert billing and coding team.”

David Barzillai, President of ADS RCM, said, “ADS RCM has an extensive client base that relies on us to produce the maximized revenue, productivity, and outsourced workforce needed by them to thrive and succeed. We’re proud to have been selected by HeartNexus to facilitate their revenue and back-end processes, to help streamline their workflow, and support them as they continue to expand their already impressive presence in telecardiology.”

For more information on both companies, contact ADS RCM at 844-599-6881 or email rcminfo@adsc.com and HeartNexus at 844-966-0814 or email rbeto@heartnexus.com.

About ADS RCM: The ADS RCM team of billing, claims, EDI, workflow, and practice management experts operate in an environment that fosters an entrepreneurial spirit. Our open culture approach encourages contributions by everyone, empowering the team to share ideas and opinions which our clients value. Our people are the “heart and soul” of what makes our company what it is.

About HeartNexus: We are an organization comprised of U.S. Board Certified cardiologists who believe that cardiac tests provide the signature of one’s heart. To that end, our specialists believe each test, whether EKG, ambulatory (Holter) monitor, echocardiogram, or other non-invasive tests, should be interpreted by those with extensive and specialized cardiology training. Our specialists are experienced leaders in their fields and are nationally recognized for achievement in patient care, teaching, and promotion of cardiology standards of care.