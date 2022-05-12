$500M Class-Action Lawsuit Members Protest CA Chief Justice Receiving Award

Protest & Discrimination Lawsuit

Women Seek Accountability & Relief from Rampant Sexism in CA Superior Court

Family law is an area in which gender bias is rampant.” — California Judicial Council

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles: On Thursday, May 19th, members of a discrimination class-action lawsuit will be gathering outside the LA Biltmore Hotel at 11am to protest Chief Justice Tani Sakauye receiving a “Pursuit of Justice” award by the California Women’s Law Center. The protesters contend Sakauye has not pursued justice for divorced women, despite awareness of the systemic sexism rampant in her court system that is devastating countless women’s (and children’s) lives.

The problem: Women are being systematically and methodically deprived of custody and unable to protect their children in the discriminatory CA Family Court system. In cases where women report physical or sexual abuse by the father, judges routinely deem them liars or mentally ill, the age-old sexist narratives that prevail when women dare challenge male entitlement.

The Women’s Coalition is filing a federal $500M class-action lawsuit on behalf of thousands of California women who have lost custody of their children to their abusive or violent exes. Causes of action include pattern and practice violations of state, federal and international right to due process and equal protection based on gender discrimination. Other causes of action stem from the denial of the right to a jury trial and Title VI violations. Injunctive relief is requested in the form of a woman’s right to a de novo custody proceeding with a jury trial. Declaratory relief is requested confirming the systemic gender discrimination and the need for a new system.

The Coalition is proposing a new system that will effectively end the discrimination. The Child Custody Act, aka Damon’s Act (named after a boy who was taken from his mother and placed under the sole custody of his sexually abusive father), provides for contested custody cases to be heard in a regular civil court with a jury as fact finder rather than a judge. This new system will provide women with a fair and impartial trial before their children can be taken or endangered.

The Women’s Coalition is a single-issue organization dedicated to gaining women power to maintain custody and protect their children after separation or divorce.

https://www.womenscoalitioninternational.org/

https://womenscoalition.substack.com/

[Case referred to is #D477012; attorney Pat Barry: 213-247-4902]

###