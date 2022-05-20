Michael Coté and Payroll Solutions International Changing The Conversation About Global Employment Services
Michael Coté, President & CEO of Payroll Solutions International Inc, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the DotCom Magazine
ABOUT Payroll Solutions International Inc:
PSII offers Professional Employment Services as well as complete Human Capital Management. We enable organizations to outsource Payroll Processing, Time & Attendance, and Human Resources, Accounting and Professional Services within more than 80 countries. We design solutions specific to your business' needs and budgetary requirements. We offer our clients the flexibility of either managed, self serve payroll or payroll software licensing.
We provide an intimate service structure which enables us the ability to provide designated, live service support. Whether it is basic payroll or a complete enterprise configuration, in a hosted environment, we can accommodate organizations of any size, in any jurisdiction, and in multi-lingual, multi-currency format. Upon request we are happy to provide a no cost analysis and proposal that will suit all your business needs.
Global Payroll Management
Together with our global partners, we leverage more than 75 years of experience. We deliver trusted results, transformative technology, and in-market expertise. Save time and money with our new generation of Human Resources, Time & Labour Management, and Payroll all tied together in one package.
Our innovative and integrated approach provides multi-language, user friendly, web-based software systems; all available through any PC, mobile and tablet device. Our easy software implementation will support your entire organization and management needs anywhere in the world.
Our ultimate focus is on building strong relationships and providing an outstanding customer experience with companies of all sizes, in all markets.
Michael Coté joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Michael Coté discusses the newest offerings of Payroll Solutions International Inc, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Michael Coté joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Michael Coté was amazing. The success of Payroll Solutions International Inc is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Michael Coté on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Payroll Solutions International Inc. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Michael Coté who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Michael Coté”.
