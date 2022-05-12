World-Class Musician Robert Boguslaw Shares Unique Behind-The-Scenes Stories of the White House in New Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who ever wanted a glimpse inside a successful travelling musician’s life, or have wondered what it’s like to work for the US president, Author Robert Boguslaw provides readers a peek into both these worlds in his new book, Keys to the White House: And Other Stories of a Gig Warrior.
As a world-class pianist, Bob has played all over the world for rock fans, presidents, foreign leaders, as well as students and everyday music lovers. Readers journey with Bob to stages in Latin America with more than ten-thousand screaming fans to treaty signings to state dinners and presidential inaugurations.
“Bob presents a touching look at the scores of anonymous people that enriched his life, supported his music, and made his career possible. Bob’s versatility as a musician is amazing and the Marines/White House were lucky to have such a high-caliber, dedicated player. His passion for music and life shine brightly throughout the book. From wild adventures with South American pop stars to elegant White House functions, Bob has forged a meaningful career. I was thrilled to read about his interactions with luminaries including Tony Bennett, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, and Barack Obama, but I also loved the passages about his cherished family. Bravo to a gig warrior and a humble, sensitive author.” Jeffrey Campbell
Keys To The White House is available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Keys-White-House-Robert-Boguslaw/dp/1951492994
For inquiries or to request a copy of the book, please contact Bob Bogulsaw through his website at bobboguslaw.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
ROBERT BOGUSLAW is a pianist, composer, educator, and free-lance performer in the Baltimore-Washington, DC region. He leads the Rock Creek Chamber Music Trio in classical music performance. In the area of jazz, he heads The Way, a jazz ensemble performing his original compositions. From 1991 to 2013, he served as staff pianist and combo section commander with the “President’s Own” Marine Band, a unit of the USMC. Boguslaw’s artistry emerges through the performance of numerous musical genres, including but not limited to classical, jazz, blues, folk, pop, musical theater, and world music. He has performed throughout North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Currently he resides in West Friendship, Maryland with his wife, one of three daughters, and his granddaughter, Phoenix.
HigherLife Publishing & Marketing
As a world-class pianist, Bob has played all over the world for rock fans, presidents, foreign leaders, as well as students and everyday music lovers. Readers journey with Bob to stages in Latin America with more than ten-thousand screaming fans to treaty signings to state dinners and presidential inaugurations.
“Bob presents a touching look at the scores of anonymous people that enriched his life, supported his music, and made his career possible. Bob’s versatility as a musician is amazing and the Marines/White House were lucky to have such a high-caliber, dedicated player. His passion for music and life shine brightly throughout the book. From wild adventures with South American pop stars to elegant White House functions, Bob has forged a meaningful career. I was thrilled to read about his interactions with luminaries including Tony Bennett, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, and Barack Obama, but I also loved the passages about his cherished family. Bravo to a gig warrior and a humble, sensitive author.” Jeffrey Campbell
Keys To The White House is available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Keys-White-House-Robert-Boguslaw/dp/1951492994
For inquiries or to request a copy of the book, please contact Bob Bogulsaw through his website at bobboguslaw.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
ROBERT BOGUSLAW is a pianist, composer, educator, and free-lance performer in the Baltimore-Washington, DC region. He leads the Rock Creek Chamber Music Trio in classical music performance. In the area of jazz, he heads The Way, a jazz ensemble performing his original compositions. From 1991 to 2013, he served as staff pianist and combo section commander with the “President’s Own” Marine Band, a unit of the USMC. Boguslaw’s artistry emerges through the performance of numerous musical genres, including but not limited to classical, jazz, blues, folk, pop, musical theater, and world music. He has performed throughout North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Currently he resides in West Friendship, Maryland with his wife, one of three daughters, and his granddaughter, Phoenix.
HigherLife Publishing & Marketing
HigherLife Publishing & Marketing
info@ahigherlife.com
Interview with Bob Boguslaw