VAAFM Farm Agronomic Practice (FAP) Program Open for Applications

May 12, 2022 | Montpelier VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is pleased to announce that applications for the Farm Agronomic Practice (FAP) Program are now open. The FAP Program utilizes state funding to help Vermont farms implement field agronomic practices that improve soil quality, increase crop production, and reduce erosion and agricultural runoff. This year, payment rates for certain practices including rotational grazing and no-till pasture and hay land renovation have increased up to 20%!

The FAP program can provide financial assistance for the following conservation practices: cover crop, manure injection, rotational grazing, no-till planting, no-till pasture and hay land renovation, and crop to hay with or without a nurse crop. Vermont farms required to comply with the Required Agricultural Practices are eligible to apply. Please submit one application for all practices planned from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Applications which include Rotational Grazing are due June 15, 2022. If you are applying for rotational grazing, you must submit a grazing plan and map, clearly indicating which pastures you are seeking assistance for, with your application.

Applications which include Cover Crop are due August 1, 2022.

For all other practices, applications must be submitted 30 days prior to practice installation.

The FAP program operates on a first-come first-served model and is designed with farmers in mind. A previous grant recipient said in a recent anonymous survey: “It's been a huge help to my business. It allows me to make upgrades to improve soil health and decrease run-off and erosion.” If you are interested in installing one of these conservation practices this summer, fall or spring we highly encourage you to consider this program, and to apply as far ahead of time as possible.

“Vermont farmers continue to lead the way in innovative farming, quality products, and taking care of their land and animals. This program makes farming more affordable while improving Vermont’s environment. We are grateful for this increase in funding to help our farmers. ” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

For more information on the FAP program requirements and to apply go to agriculture.vermont.gov/fap.

Program contact: Nina Gage | VAAFM Agricultural Water Quality Program Coordinator | 802-622-4098 | Nina.Gage@Vermont.gov

Image: Well-managed rotational grazing is an example of a practice that can improve water quality. Rotationally grazed pastures that meet FAP program requirements, including adequate residual vegetation, exclusion of livestock from surface water, and use of a grazing plan, are eligible for FAP payment at an annual rate of $30/acre.