Dr.David Evdokimow MD, Discusses Integrated Medicine, Regenerative Medicine, and Breakthroughs in Treating Age
Dr. David Evdokimow MD launches his new blog, he talks about the fusion between scientific breakthroughs in age-reversing strategies and regenerative medicineAJIJIC, JALISCO, MEXICO, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The next logical step in regenerative medicine”
Dr. David Evdokimow MD launches his new blog wherein he talks about the fusion between scientific breakthroughs in age-reversing strategies and regenerative medicine. He strongly believes that science has proven the power of the body’s regenerative abilities to heal itself. He also believes that age is a disease that can one day be cured and that aging can be slowed down and even reversed.
Dr. David Evdokimow MD is a plastic, hand, and microvascular surgeon and has been board-certified in general and plastic surgery. During his work as a surgeon in the field of plastic, reconstructive, hand, and microvascular surgery he successfully combined plastic and reconstructive procedures with regenerative strategies. The initial experience with fat grafting, stem cells, exosomes, and other bioactive substances is now further enhanced by adopting new scientific breakthrough strategies in fighting the ultimate disease of aging.
One of the key spokesmen for the blog was quoted as saying, “Dr. David Evdokimow MD is one of the physicians helping to find the way to clinically applicable regenerative therapies.” He adds, “The new Blog log has a focus on the topic of intercellular data transfer and communications and the role which Extracellular Vesicles and particularly, Exosomes play in it”. He explains how age-reversing strategies are the next wave in regenerative medicine.
The five areas of interest in the new blog are not randomly chosen. Plastic and reconstructive surgeons for years have been at the forefront of new regenerative therapies and fought to fight senseless regulatory restrictions. Treating the aging process as a disease is a logical step in the development of regenerative medicine. They acquired knowledge in intercellular communication and specifically the role of the exosomes, in the diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of the progress of initiated therapy. This work has been further expanded in the explanation of the chronic inflammatory states in the aging process. Dr. Evdokimow MD believes that fighting aging and age-related diseases is the ultimate way to a meaningful active life and personal freedom. Aging affects all people, so fighting it should be a uniting force for humanity. Today thousands of clinical trials are conducted every year, leading to new discoveries helping us to slow down and even reverse aging.
The blog also has a section discussing the application of the advances in regenerative medicine in hand surgery. The hand is one of the most essential organs in the human body and by far the most functional organ in the human body. On a daily basis, humans collect more information with their hands than with their eyes.
://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-26224631
It's also an organ of labor and expression. Unfortunately, the hand is the most commonly injured organ. Every hand injury disrupts the bidirectional highway between the hand and the brain with underestimated negative consequences. That's why quick recovery after hand surgery is of paramount importance for a return to a normal healthy lifestyle. Regenerative medicine has opened new horizons in the treatment of acute and chronic hand conditions. Some of the blogs are written in direct response to people expressing interest and asking questions about the topics discussed. Those who would like to keep an eye on the latest details and clinically applicable developments in the field of regenerative medicine and aging are welcome to visit the blog site. (david-evdokimow-md-regenerative-medicine.com)
About Dr. David Evdokimow MD
Dr. David Evdokimow. MD began his career in Sweden where he became a licensed physician. He moved to the USA where he completed a year of internal medicine followed by 5 years of General Surgery and received a Board Certification in General Surgery. He continued his training with a fellowship in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine where he received board certification in plastic surgery followed by a second Fellowship in Hand and Microvascular Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston’s Children’s Hospital-Harvard Medical School.
Media Contact Company Name: Bolder Venture Partners Person: Daryl Yurek Email: Darylyurek@gmail.com Country: United States Website: david-evdokimow-md-regenerative-medicine.com
David Evdokimow
Dr. David Evdokimow MD
email us here