Center Valley Dental Offers Accessible Dental Implants in the Lehigh Valley

Castle Dental offers the Lehigh Valley cosmetic dentistry

Dr. Matthew Lang and the team at Center Valley Dental offer several treatments to improve the success rate of dental implants.

We do everything we can to ensure the patient is kept comfortable and relaxed.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not everyone can get dental implants, but it does not have to be that way. Center Valley Dental can help ensure that patients are eligible for dental implants with supplemental procedures.

Some people may have a deteriorating jaw bone or poor oral health, disqualifying them from obtaining an implant. However, these conditions can be easily remedied through supplemental treatments for dental implants, such as bone or gum grafts.

“These procedures may sound scary and painful, but they’re not,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, Center Valley Dentist. “We do everything we can to ensure the patient is kept comfortable and relaxed.”

The purpose of a bone graft is to introduce new bone material to the implant site in the case of jawbone depletion or deterioration. The new bone sample stimulates the area, helping it heal and regenerate. Patients may even have the procedure done the same day as their initial implant.

A gum graft is similar to bone grafts in that they add new tissue to areas that need more volume to support implants. Soft tissue augmentations replenish the gum areas around the missing tooth site that have receded near the bone or have exposed sensitivity.

In addition to dental implants, Center Valley Dental also offers teeth whitening, veneers, and crowns in Center Valley. General dentistry services for all members of the family are also available.

To learn more about dental implants in Center Valley and other dental services available, visit https://centervalleydental.com/appointment-request/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://www.centervalleydental.com/.