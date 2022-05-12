Author Teresa Hodge Inspires Transformation and Life-Change with New Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- 25 years ago, Teresa Hodge began a journey to reach people with the Gospel. Now, she has a new book, Through Open Doors, to teach practical steps on everyday evangelism and soul winning. Teresa didn’t start out knowing the exact things to say or do, but leaning into the word of God, Teresa began unlocking the mystery of reaching neighbors with the Good News.
“What I loved about the book is how her approach and methods are Scripture-driven, saturated in prayer, Holy Spirit dependent, and ultimately leaves the results in God’s hands. She emphasizes having correct theology on sin, judgment, the gospel, and our eternal life in Christ. If you’re looking for a ground-up approach to feeling comfortable sharing your faith with people, especially strangers, start here. Her personal stories, insights, and testimonies will give you the confidence you need, as well as a fresh burden for those dying outside of Christ to face the judgment to come.”- Christopher Horton
Now, anyone can learn how to reach their neighbors, friends, family, colleagues with practical guides and reflection in each chapter that compel the reader to do the work of evangelism. More importantly, Teresa knows how important it is to get this work in the hands of churches. So, she is making her book, Through Open Doors, available to churches for free. Teresa hopes that this will equip thousands to do the work God has called the church to do.
Through Open Doors is available for purchase at: https://www.ladiesdrawingnigh.org/through-open-doors-soul-winning/
For inquiries or to request a copy of the book, please contact Teresa at ladiesdrawingnigh.org
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teresa Hodge has been a women’s ministry leader and Bible teacher for over twenty years. Her love of the Lord and His Word has given her a passion to study and share His Word with her sisters in Christ. She is the founder of the ministry Ladies Drawing Nigh where she is leading women through the Word, encouraging them to slow down and seek to H.E.A.R. from God each day. Teresa writes a weekly devotional and offers other free resources for each study at LadiesDrawingNigh.org.
HigherLife Publishing & Marketing
Interview with Teresa Hodge