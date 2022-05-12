Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania 

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania.

“It is vital for Pennsylvania students to gain exposure to all types of career paths, including manufacturing,” said Gov. Wolf. “The Wolf Administration remains committed to supporting the manufacturing industry in many ways. Investing in opportunities that allow our future workforce to explore all aspects of the industry ensures that Pennsylvania will remain a competitive location for existing companies to succeed and for new manufacturers to plant their roots.”

The $79,050 in MTTC funding will be used to hold six Summer Manufacturing Camps in 2022 and 12 camps in 2023. The camps, held in partnerships with different schools and organizations across the commonwealth, each have a unique focus. Through the 18 camps held in 2022 and 2023, as many as 360 students will be exposed to careers in manufacturing with partnerships being created with as many as 60 manufacturers and local businesses across Pennsylvania.

“Summer Manufacturing Camps have been proven to be effective in building a pipeline for the next generation of manufacturing professionals,” said NBT Foundation President and CEO Ed Youdell. “We’re proud to partner with Governor Wolf and the Pennsylvania MTTC as we encourage young students to pursue stable and rewarding career pathways by expanding manufacturing camp programs throughout the state. Today’s investment in tomorrow’s skilled workforce is a promising sign to manufacturing employers across Pennsylvania.”

NBT’s Summer Manufacturing Camps increase public awareness of manufacturing careers in the region in which they are held and provide a fun and enriching setting for students to engage in manufacturing. Through this exposure, NBT hopes to help contribute to a boost in enrollment in technical education and vocational training programs and to help recruit a future manufacturing workforce.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 71 projects and invested more than $15.8 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.