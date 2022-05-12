Admin Services Assistant Position Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following positions:

Admin Services Assistant 3 Medicaid Fraud Control Division TBI Headquarters Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Maintain E-Agent query certification. Runs Criminal Histories and Driver’s License queries for agents to verify and provide subject/victim identifying information while also analyzing criminal information provided in reports. Tracks all Division training attendance hours to ensure proper compliance of federal requirements. Monitor and order office supply inventory. Coordinate and schedule travel and lodging for Division staff. Interpret policy for Medicaid Fraud agents regarding time keeping issues and leave. Assist with Agent dictation responsibilities and ensure quality control of information within TBI’s case tracking system. Assists with re-occurring reports for various reporting requirements, as well as ad-hoc reports when necessary. Upon request, support Agents with search warrant administrative duties not limited to office reviews, scanning, and bate stamping records. Perform other administrative tasks as requested.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of increasingly responsible full-time professional staff experience. Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in public or business administration or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of two years. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time increasingly responsible sub-professional experience, paraprofessional, or professional experience may be substituted for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $2,907 -$4,653

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 31433. This position will be posted on May 12, 2022 – May 18, 2022 for five business days.

