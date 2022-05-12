New opinions: May 12

Highlight: To represent oneself, a criminal defendant must voluntarily, knowingly, and intelligently waive the right to counsel.

A defendant’s conduct may be the functional equivalent of a voluntary waiver of the right to counsel.

A district court has a continuing responsibility during trial to decide whether a self-represented defendant is competent to present his or her own defense. To ensure the defendant is afforded a fair trial, a district court can appoint counsel for the defendant during trial if the court determines the defendant is no longer competent to present his or her own defense.