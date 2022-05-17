Exeter Orthodontics Brings Affordable Braces to Philadelphia

Exeter Orthodontics offers braces and Invisalign in Springfield, PA

Exeter Orthodontics in Springfield, PA, is only minutes from downtown Philadelphia.

We’re excited to bring our affordable care to the Philadelphia area.” — Dr. John Pardini

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces to the residents of Philadelphia. Braces from Exeter Orthodontics cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits. There are no hidden fees, and payment plans are available.

“We’ve helped hundreds of patients from Reading to Allentown,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Springfield. “We’re excited to bring our affordable care to the Philadelphia area.”

Exeter Orthodontics has been able to keep prices low by specializing only in braces and Invisalign. By limiting their service offerings, the team has enhanced efficiency and kept overhead costs low. All cost savings are passed directly to the patients.

Traditional braces are the most popular service available. Because they are attached to the teeth, braces are often more compliant than other removable options. However, Invisalign is quickly becoming a comfortable and convenient alternative. The transparent, removable aligners gradually straighten teeth over time.

During a free consultation, Dr. Pardini and his team will help patients decide whether traditional braces or Invisalign aligners are more appropriate for their needs. To learn more about affordable orthodontic care from Exeter Orthodontics in Springfield, visit http://exeterorthodontics.com/springfield-office/. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Pennsylvania