EUROPEAN POLITICIANS RECEIVED MORE THAN A MILLION EMAILS CALLING TO #STOPRUSSIANOW

WROCłAW, LOWER SILESIA, POLAND, May 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BGK, a Polish development bank, launched a Europe-wide information campaign to remind people that the war in Ukraine continues. More than 1.73 million emails were sent to political leaders calling for radical measures #stoprussiaNOW Biggest digital campaign The digital campaign #StopRussiaNOW has reached more than 195 million users. All materials are microtargeted and available in eight languages. A special mechanism on the website generated more than 1 730 000 emails to the EU politicians and ask them to implement radical sanctions to stop Russia.Meanwhile, dozens of billboards with photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities and eloquent appeals move around Europe. They appear in the places where many locals and tourists like to spend time. For instance, near the Colosseum, in front of the Eiffel Tower, and next to the Brandenburg Gate. These are the reminders of Russia's war crimes and the ruined lives of the people of Ukraine. They appear as suddenly as the sound of an air-raid alarm for millions of Ukrainians. Since April 23rd, billboards have traveled thousands of kilometers and stopped in such cities as Berlin, Hamburg, The Hague, Brussels, Paris, Munich, Rome, Vienna, Athens, Sofia, and Budapest.The stories of real UkrainiansWithin the #StoprussiaNOW campaign, the organizers reveal stories of brave Ukrainians who fight for their freedom and whose lives have changed since Feb 24th.“Mariupol is a city of love and kindness. It's my home that was destroyed. It's been replaced by murders, rapes, bombing, and torturing of civilians, mobile crematoria, and mass graves,” says Kateryna, a volunteer rescuer from Mariupol.Time to mobilize EuropeThe organizers also provide users with concrete advice on what steps to take to help end the war. Apart from sending emails to politicians, it is essential to boycott companies that still operate and pay taxes in Russia. Such a list is available on the website stoprussianow.eu #StopRussiaNOW is the campaign initiated to mobilize Europeans to take real action and support the people of Ukraine in such a tragic time. There are four easy-to-implement steps each and everybody can complete them right away. The recipe is simple:1. Send emails to EU politicians2. Avoid brands operating in Russia3. Donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine4. Share information about the campaign on social mediarzecznik@msz.gov.pl

