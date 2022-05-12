Election Opens for Wisconsin Cherry Board

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 12, 2022 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified two nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Cherry Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended April 1, 2022. Wisconsin tart cherry growers have until June 15, 2022 to vote on the following candidates:

Chris Lautenbach, Fish Creek

Jim Seaquist, Ellison Bay

DATCP will mail ballots to eligible cherry growers during the week of​ May 15, 2022. Growers who have not received a ballot by May 20, 2022 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Eligible growers can vote for the nominated growers or write in other eligible producers. Ballots must be emailed or postmarked by June 15, 2022.

Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025.

About the Wisconsin Cherry Board The Wisconsin Cherry Board is composed of five at-large members that are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Cherry Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $50,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cherry growers. This funding is used to support the cherry industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cherries.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

