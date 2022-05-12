Delaware Extends Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

Delaware drivers switching to electric vehicles will continue to enjoy extra savings after the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced it is extending the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program through the end of the year.

“As new and existing manufacturers introduce more electric vehicles to their lineups, more consumers are making the switch,” said Governor Carney. “Our Clean Transportation Incentive Program is helping to make the transition more affordable for more Delawareans.”

Clean transportation is a strategy identified in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

The program has been in place since July 2015. In the first round of funding, which lasted until Oct. 31, 2016, the program paid out 292 rebates. By comparison, the program has paid out 267 rebates in the first four months of this year.

In total, almost 2,500 rebates have been issued since the program began. The current program was set to expire June 30.

“The continuing popularity of the electric vehicle rebate program, along with the benefits to the environment through reduced greenhouse gas emissions, are among the reasons why we are extending the program through the end of 2022,” said Secretary Garvin.

Rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles include:

$2,500 for battery electric vehicles, including vehicles with range extenders, with a total vehicle price of $60,000 or less;

$1,000 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a total vehicle price of $60,000 or less.

Businesses and property owners of multi-unit dwellings can also take advantage of the rebate program by installing charging stations for customers and tenants to help in the transition of vehicle electrification. The Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebate Program pays up to 90% of the cost of the charging station, with a max amount of $3,500 per port/$7,000 per station for public properties, fleets and multi-unit dwellings. Rebates are also available for natural gas and propane vehicles.

Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). More information about the rebates can be found at de.gov/cleantransportation.

