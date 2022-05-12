Red Wagon Properties Partners with Home Tax Shield to Help San Antonio Homeowners Save Money
Home Tax Shield helps you dispute the value of your real estate to substantially lower your property tax bill.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio property management company Red Wagon Properties is adding to its suite of real estate services by partnering with Home Tax Shield. In addition to traditional realtor services, Red Wagon Properties also helps landlords with property management, and now they’re helping property owners lower their tax bill as well.
Red Wagon Properties wants to help provide their clients with the resources they need to successfully protest their home valuation and reduce their property taxes.
Property taxes are particularly frustrating, because you’re already taxed on your income and all your purchases, but you’re also taxed every single year you own a home, even once you’ve paid it off. To make matters worse, you aren’t taxed on what you paid for it, you’re taxed on an arbitrarily decided value that’s only going up due to inflation and high demand for housing.
What many homeowners don’t realize is that you can actually dispute the value of your home or investment property and get your property taxes lowered in many situations.
92% of Texas homeowners do not have a real estate professional helping them with their property taxes, and that’s costing them lots of money.
Home Tax Shield uses AI technology and local, experienced professionals to deliver the most effective and affordable way to save money and make sure you get a fair property tax value each year.
By partnering with Home Tax Shield, Red Wagon Properties is able to offer a 50% partner discount on their services.
Most homeowners report saving hundreds, if not thousands of dollars every year after using Home Tax Shield. If you own multiple investment properties, these savings add up quickly, allowing you to increase your bottom line and expand your portfolio.
It only takes a few minutes to sign up all of your properties and get the peace of mind that a local expert is fighting for you.
Home Tax Shield has an 83% success rate in the state of Texas, saving homeowners a total of $1.23 million each year, an average of $322 per customer. With an average reduction rate of 3-5% each year, meaning compounding savings that add up quickly.
Home Tax Shield only charges a $15 annual fee, plus 30% of your tax savings.
Red Wagon Properties was founded in 2005 by Kristopher Hochart and provides a vast array of realty services to homeowners and investors in the greater San Antonio metropolitan area.
Red Wagon provides property evaluation, listing photography and marketing, leasing, inspections, tenant screening, maintenance and repair, rent collection, eviction protection services, and more.
For more information, visit Home Tax Shield’s Red Wagon Properties affiliate link, call Red Wagon at (210) 695-1100, or use Red Wagon’s online Contact form.
