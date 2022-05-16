Springfield Dental Implants from DICE Dental Restore Smiles
DICE Dental in Springfield offers dental implants starting at only $750.
Nearly everyone is a candidate for dental implants.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental offers affordable dental implants in Springfield, PA. Dental implants start at $750 and provide a natural-looking solution to missing teeth.
— Dr. Katie Alger
“A dental implant replaces a missing tooth root,” explains Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “After surgery, your bone heals around the implant, we added a crown, and you naturally regain your chewing and speaking capabilities.”
Dental implants are the most popular missing tooth solution available due to their success rate of over 90%. During a free consultation, Dr. Katie and her team will help patients explore additional procedures available to help improve the success rate of their treatment.
“Nearly everyone is a candidate for dental implants, from 19 to 99,” says Dr. Alger. “We just have to work together to develop a custom treatment plan best for their needs.”
Other services offered by DICE Dental include dental crowns and dentures in Springfield. Dental crowns start at only $650 and are made in-house using a CEREC milling machine. Conventional dentures are only $499. They’re an affordable and convenient option for patients missing many teeth.
To learn more about dentures, dental crowns, and dental implants from DICE Dental, request an appointment with the Springfield dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/springfield/. New patients are welcome. DICE is only minutes from Philadelphia.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
