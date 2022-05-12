Wyoming Veterans Commission vacancies

The Wyoming Veterans Commission will have three commissioner vacancies as of July 1, 2022. There will be two openings in Judicial District Three and one in Judicial District Nine.

Applicants should apply for the vacancies using the guidelines outlined at https://governor.wyo.gov/state-government/boards-commissions. Applicants must send all applications to the Governor’s Office.

These positions will remain open until filled.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission has a statutory duty of advising the Governor and Wyoming Legislature on state and federal veteran’s benefits. The commission has oversight of the veteran’s services program, Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, Military Records, Highly Rural Transportation Program, Wyoming Veterans Museum, and Wyoming National Guard Museum.

The commission meets quarterly or as needed to address issues relevant to all Wyoming veterans.

To learn more about the commission, visit http://vets.wyo.gov. For more information about the vacancies, contact the commission at 307-777-8152.