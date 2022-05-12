National Airlines honours health workers on International Nurses Day in Dubai
National Airlines Honours 2000 health workers on International Nurses Day in Dubai.
It is our combined responsibility to recognize, appreciate and duly honour the selfless services of the entire nursing community in Dubai and elsewhere in the world”DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Airlines in association with the Dubai Health Authority celebrates International Nurses Day on 12th May’22 at Rashid Hospital in Dubai city. Around 2000 nurses and health workers were honoured at the event and were presented with specially designed commemorative gifts at the occasion. The event is a befitting acknowledgment of the health workers’ continued service and compassion towards humanity.
— Jacob Matthew, President & Board Member, National Air Cargo Group.
Jacob Matthew, President & Board Member, National Air Cargo Group, Fahad Omar Ahmed S. Baslaib, CEO, Rashid Hospital, Akram Khalid Al Ahmad, Nursing Director, Rashid Hospital, Hamad Al Attar, Director of Finance & Administration, Rashid Hospital & Mr. Alan White, Chief Growth Officer, National Air Cargo Group, welcomed the nurses and medical staff, presented them with flowers and felicitated them. Sam Chui, global aviation blogger also participated in the celebrations.
“We highly appreciate National Airlines for their continued partnership and leadership in organizing such a unique initiative. Such an event is a great honour for our staff members who are the real heroes of the health sector. We congratulate the efforts and commendable work of the entire nursing community”, exclaimed Fahad Omar Ahmed S. Baslaib, CEO, Rashid Hospital,
"It is indeed a privilege to organize the international Nurses day 2022 along with Dubai Health Authority and Rashid hospital management. We all are witness to the life-changing work the health workers have been doing, especially since the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. It is our combined responsibility to recognize, appreciate and duly honour the selfless services of the entire nursing community in Dubai and elsewhere in the world", remarked Jacob Matthew, President & Board Member, National Air Cargo Group.
Staff members were also visited at their respective workstations, wards, and ICUs and presented with flowers and mementos. Nurses, doctors, and entire staff members were also treated at a specially organized ‘ice cream truck’ at the venue.
About National Airlines
National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of six B747-400Fs, A330-200 and B757-200 which provides global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo offers international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation, logistics solutions worldwide and charter services Established in 1990, the global reach of National is maintained via global operations centers and strategically located offices in the U.S, Middle East, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Malaysia, Hong Kong. For more information, log on to www.GoNational.com.
National Air Cargo ME FZE
National Air Cargo
+971 54 437 8470
email us here