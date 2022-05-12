How the Honeybee Could Help Revolutionise Modern Healthcare
International Conference Hails Propolis as Major Contributor to Solving the Global Problem of Antibacterial Resistance.
Propolis is a sticky brown substance that honeybees produce by collecting resins and pollen from plants and trees and processing these to provide an immune system for the hive. Humans have used propolis to treat ailments and support health for thousands of years. Recent research now provides evidence that propolis supports our health in many ways, including through its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-fungal & adaptogenic qualities.
The human immune system is increasingly in crisis as a result of many pressures such as degradation of our natural environment, our food, stress, over-use of antibiotics adverse reactions to drugs including vaccines and iatrogenic conditions (ill health or adverse effect caused by medical treatment.)
An international study found that antibiotic resistance was associated with 4.9 million deaths in 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that antimicrobial resistance is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity. The WHO states that: “New resistance mechanisms are emerging and spreading globally, threatening our ability to treat common infectious diseases. A growing list of infections – such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, blood poisoning, gonorrhoea, and foodborne diseases – are becoming harder, and sometimes impossible, to treat as antibiotics become less effective.”
There has been an increase in scientific research into the problem of antibiotic resistance and a huge surge in consumer interest in and use of natural alternatives.
At the heart of propolis are resins that the honeybee collects from trees and plants. These resins form the basis of the plant’s immune system and are transformed in the hive to the bee’s immune system. Scientific research into the use of propolis has doubled over the last few years.
The COVID crisis has highlighted the vulnerability of our weakened immune systems. Boosting our ability to deal with viruses or bacteria through a strong immune response is critical now, more than ever.
An online international conference of internationally renowned academics from around the world came together recently to explore propolis, one of the most powerful immune boosters known to humankind.
The conference was organised by the International Propolis Research Group (IPRG) which is composed of leading pharmacologists, medical scientists and doctors from every continent, many of whom sit together on the International Standards Organisation (ISO) developing standards for propolis that can ultimately help consumers to understand and use this new medicine. Over 40 scientific papers from around 20 countries were presented. The papers illustrated how propolis can provide specific help for conditions such as impaired cognitive function, HIV, COVID 19, cancer and kidney disease. The research papers also illustrated the wide-ranging antibiotic, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and anti-tumoral qualities of propolis. Scientists agreed to collaborate together to work on unfolding the unique potential of propolis as a new form of sustainable medicine - medicine that enables the body to sustain itself and does no harm.
James Fearnley, Chair of the IPRG explains "Propolis is a natural repair kit and one of our best options for averting complete meltdown of our immune systems. The stress on our immune systems has been exacerbated by excessive use of aggressively targeted medicine."
Professor Anant Paradkar, Director of the Centre for Pharmaceutical Engineering Science at the University of Bradford added that “Coming together during the recent propolis conference has been an exciting process of recognising the many connections linking global propolis research. We have determined to collaborate internationally and illustrate to the world the incredible health supporting properties of propolis and how it is a major contributor to the future of medicine.”
In light of recent reports of NHS shortages of many drugs such as HRT supplies, painkillers, anti-depressants, blood pressure medicine, steroids and pills to relieve arthritic pain, the adaptogenic, antibiotic, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and immune boosting properties of propolis could be showing the way to a new kind of medicine.
This medicine of the future is produced by the amazing honeybee, a living creature deserving of our care and respect. We need to build a new relationship with medicine - a compassionate ecology. And only through compassion will we find the will to live in a non- exploitative, balanced relationship with the natural world on which we depend.
Footnotes:
Members of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation-led Global Burden of Disease Network collaborated on an international study which found that antibiotic resistance was associated with more than 4.9 million deaths in 2019.
About James Fearnley
The Founder and Director of International Propolis Research Group
James Fearnley has been researching the amazing properties of propolis for over 30 years working with universities round the world , publishing two books: Propolis: Natural Healing from the Hive Souvenir Press and Propolis and Oral Health – Dispensary Press and contributing to over 30 scientific studies.
James has travelled the world collecting propolis samples to analyse back home in Whitby North Yorkshire contributing to over 30 peer review journals exploring the many ways that propolis can help with human health.
BeeVital produce the largest range of high quality propolis products in the UK backed up by decades of research managed by their own trained chemists and researchers in their own laboratories. www.beevitalpropolis.com
Apiceutical Research Centre www.apiceuticalresearchcentre.org was founded by James in 2010 and has built an international community of researchers looking at how propolis works for both the honeybee itself and for man.
The IPRG (International Propolis Research Group) www.iprg.info which James founded in 2016 runs international conferences of this now global research community and provides a platform for information, research collaboration and online conferences via its own unique platform www.hivechat.co.uk
James’ BeeArc Project www.beearc.com planned to open in 2025 will create a threefold exploration of ways in which the honeybee can inspire our social, economic and cultural life through a combined Discovery Centre , Research Centre and Sustainable Village
