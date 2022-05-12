Submit Release
RMSI Appoints Arun Vishwanathan as Vice President – Business Development

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMSI has expanded its global sales team by appointing Arun Vishwanathan as Vice President - Business Development. Arun will focus on driving RMSI’s telecom business growth in North America, managing existing key clients, winning new telecom clients, and expanding RMSI’s business through strategic acquisitions.

With over 28 years of background in telecom sector, Arun has extensive experience in RF engineering, product management, program management, new client acquisition, large account management, pre-sales, and business development. Previously, he worked for Ericsson, Wipro, and Newt Global, where he was instrumental in managing large client relationships and growing revenue streams of new services.

Commenting on his appointment, Anup Jindal, CEO & JMD, RMSI, said, “Arun joins us at a time when the telecom industry is poised for significant transformation and growth with 5G, IoT, and digital technologies. Arun will play a key role in growing our footprint in North America and help incubate new telecom capabilities & solutions.”

“I am truly excited to join the RMSI leadership team in North America. RMSI has enjoyed a strong global presence for decades, with its rich talent base, technology capabilities, and niche offerings. These capabilities put RMSI in a strong position to help its communications sector customers with their digital transformation journey,” said Arun Vishwanathan, President – Business Development, “I look forward to working with our customers and partners to harness the next growth phase,” adds Arun.

About RMSI – Maximizing Business Value

RMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure to government & funding agencies.

RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers with an employee base of over 5000 resources and is consistently ranked amongst the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state-of-the-art development centers in India and six fully owned international subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Australia, UK, Middle East, and Bahrain.

For more information on RMSI, please visit www.rmsi.com

