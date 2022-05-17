Penetration Testing & Attack Surface Management Platform Provider Informer Achieves CREST Penetration Testing Approval
Informer Achieves CREST Certification for Penetration Testing Services Delivered in Real-Time SaaS Platform.
Awarding Informer membership for its penetration testing services means that we are formally recognizing that the company consistently delivers the highest professional security services standards”LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informer, a Brighton-based cybersecurity and attack surface management company, is thrilled to announce that it’s achieved the highly coveted and globally recognized CREST Penetration Testing accreditation. CREST is the international not-for-profit accreditation and certification body that represents and supports the technical information security testing market.
— Rowland Johnson, President of CREST
Informer’s SaaS-led penetration testing services were examined by a series of stringent and meticulous assessments to ensure that its methodologies and the company’s knowledge, skills, and experience met CREST’s demanding criteria.
Since 2014, Informer’s goal has been to align penetration testing with today’s world of agile development and modern DevOps processes. To achieve this ambition Informer has developed a proprietary platform to deliver penetration testing results from day one of testing. By automating manual processes and eliminating manual report writing, Informer’s clients benefit from instant access to findings and remediation advice.
Alongside taking a SaaS-lead approach to security testing, Informer’s platform provides external attack surface management. Asset discovery tools map internet-facing assets providing an accurate asset inventory. Applications and infrastructure can be vulnerability scanned to provide automated security testing outside a penetration test to help streamline remediation and reduce potential exposures. Both penetration testing and scanning vulnerabilities are centralized for a central view of security risks.
‘CREST is pleased to welcome Informer as an accredited member company’, said Rowland Johnson, President of CREST, ‘Informer has been through a demanding assessment process that examined test methodologies, legal and regulatory requirements, data protection standards, logging and auditing, internal and external communications with stakeholders, as well as how test data security is maintained. Awarding Informer membership for its penetration testing services means that we are formally recognizing that the company consistently delivers the highest professional security services standards to its customers'.
Marios Kyriacou, Founder, and CEO of Informer said: “We’ve invested in developing an innovative platform that is fit for the fast-moving digital era where today’s technology is driven by agile development and the use of the cloud. We pride ourselves on developing quality products and services and joining the CREST family confirms that the standards that we operate at meet theirs.”
About Informer
Informer’s scalable external attack surface management software harnesses the power of continuous asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and integrated expert penetration testing to provide business-critical security insights and efficient attack surface monitoring in a single platform. To learn more about Informer’s penetration testing and attack surface management platform please visit https://informer.io
About CREST
CREST is a not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognised accreditations for organisations providing technical security services and professional level certifications for individuals providing vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence and security operations centre (SOC) services. CREST Member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast changing technical security environments the certification process is repeated every three years.
Alastair Digby
Informer
+44 7557919720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn