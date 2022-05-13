Digital Transformation and Future of Work for Contact Centers, with Jon Arnold

Imagining the future involves the same capabilities as remembering the past. We are experiencing a shift in the consumer's mindset, and newfound expectations.

People make more decisions now with numbers and they do with their instincts and their intuition.” — Jon Arnold

Jon Arnold is a widely followed analyst and thought leader with a strong presence in the media and a focus on communication technologies, unified communications, AI, contact centers and more! We recently talked to Jon about a mindset shift and newfound expectations in adopting new tools and technologies, megatrends, and his favorite piano songs! With a fascinating story following 20 years of experience in the tech industry, Jon explains to Christian what it means to be a tech analyst and do it successfully!Jon was our guest for episode 4 of Season 3 of First Contact Podcast: Stories of the Call Center . With 20 years of experience in the tech industry, Jon is taking us along the journey of tech evolution, starting with his first job as a market researcher and what landed him in the analyst world. The conversation flows into the increased usage of personal technology devices in the workplace and consumerization of IT, the need for new collaboration tools, challenges and benefits of hybrid work, digital transformation and the future of contact centers - conversational AI.It was a joy to be joined by a true thought leader, speaker, tech analyst and content creator in the world of digital transformation in the workplace. Jon was cited several times among the top analysts covering the contact center industry.In January 2022, Jon was included in "16 Hybrid Work Influencers to Follow" and "16 CCaaS Influencers to Follow", and in December 2021 was listed in "Top 50 Contact Center Twitter Accounts to Follow". Also in 2021, Jon was included in "Who's Who in Unified Communications?", and "Who's Who in Telecoms?".With an experience of over 20 years in consulting, he's been at the forefront of countless digital shifts within the business world. On his podcast, "Watch the Space", he's exploring technology-driven spaces, the future of work, contact centers and CX, to name but a few key topics. However, we can't think of anyone more responsible for thought leadership in this space than him.Together with our host Christian Montes, they've touched upon topics like:- The evolution of tech communication- Consumerization of IT and the implications for contact centers- The job of an analyst and why is it important- Future of work and its fluidness- Hybrid work and the proper tools for contact center agents- Digital transformation is a process, everything is transitioning- Conversational AI and the shift from person to machine

