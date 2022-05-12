Zerocap Launches Bitcoin Principal Protected Notes
Allows investors to protect their exposure while accessing Bitcoin’s Upside.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto investment management firm Zerocap has developed and launched the world’s first crypto principal protected note. The Zerocap Bitcoin Principal Protected Note (PPN), delivers investors protection against price falls, whilst still capturing appreciation in the price of Bitcoin.
Drawing on their extensive traditional asset management sector experience, Zerocap managers have devised a structured note that provides investors with their principal investment amount back at maturation, regardless of the Bitcoin price. Investors additionally participate in 50% of any increase in the price of Bitcoin. The Zerocap PPN is locked for a one-year term and upside is capped at 100% gross appreciation in the price of Bitcoin.
Zerocap’s Head of Trading Toby Chapple said that “The Zerocap PPN delivers Bitcoin’s diversification and non-correlation benefits against other asset classes. By removing downside price risk, investors can have confidence to hold Bitcoin in their portfolio for an extended period. The main concerns from investors are Bitcoin’s high volatility and decisions around when to enter the market. The Zerocap PPN addresses these issues with an elegant solution derived from traditional finance.”
Zerocap Chief Investment Officer Jon de Wet said, “You can either wear volatility or cure it. We are excited to bring to market the world’s first PPN in the crypto space. This is another move towards smarter ways to allocate risk to this space.”
The Zerocap Bitcoin PPN will be available directly via Zerocap, and through investment product platform Stropro. CEO Anto Joseph said, “We see a future for digital assets in investor portfolios. The Zerocap PPN strategy delivers that exposure and the very clever risk management features preserve capital. We think our clients will love that combination of access to digital assets, capital preservation and a great growth opportunity.”
Zerocap CEO Ryan McCall said, “Zerocap is committed to breaking down the barriers to entry for sophisticated investors to digital assets with thoughtful and bespoke products suited to their needs, risk profile and in familiar formats. Bitcoin’s price swings in 2022 and the wide disparity of expert opinion of where Bitcoin will be in a year again demonstrate its inherent volatility, making the availability of Zerocap’s great structured products like this Principal Protected Note and our Smart Beta Bitcoin strategy particularly appropriate.
About Zerocap
Zerocap’s mantra is zero friction, borderless finance. Zerocap is Australia’s leading full-service crypto platform, providing tailored investment products and secure custody to a global client base of wholesale investors, institutions, HNWs and family offices.
Zerocap creates bespoke solutions for investors to build and diversify their investment portfolio with digital assets, through a range of regulated and direct exposure products across the volatility spectrum to fit with their desired levels of investment and risk.
Zerocap’s people bring a deep understanding of digital asset technology, trading, and portfolio optimisation, having processed a billion dollars of digital assets for private investors, family offices and institutions. Zerocap has assembled a team of blockchain experts, institutional portfolio managers and advisers, and experienced traders; backed by strong regulatory, compliance, security and reporting functions.
Zerocap provides market leading institutional grade custody and storage facilities backed by insurance policies for all its investors, utilising best-in-class technology such as MPC cryptography and hardware isolation. www.zerocap.com
