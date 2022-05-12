Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B3001463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 at 1559 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road – Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – 23 V.S.A. 1201 (A)(3)

ACCUSED: Keith H. Harrington

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol on East Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Troopers observed a motor vehicle infraction and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Keith H. Harrington, 67, from Bennington, Vermont. Harrington displayed signs of drug impairment during the traffic stop and was subsequently screened for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Harrington was ultimately arrested for DUI Drugs and was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. A Drug Recognition Expert from the Dover Police Department assisted Vermont State Police. Harrington was later released with a citation to answer the above charge at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.