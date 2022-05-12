Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B3001463
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 at 1559 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road – Shaftsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – 23 V.S.A. 1201 (A)(3)
ACCUSED: Keith H. Harrington
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol on East Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Troopers observed a motor vehicle infraction and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Keith H. Harrington, 67, from Bennington, Vermont. Harrington displayed signs of drug impairment during the traffic stop and was subsequently screened for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Harrington was ultimately arrested for DUI Drugs and was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. A Drug Recognition Expert from the Dover Police Department assisted Vermont State Police. Harrington was later released with a citation to answer the above charge at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.