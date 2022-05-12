Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,989 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 22B3001463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss                             

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 at 1559 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road – Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – 23 V.S.A. 1201 (A)(3)

 

ACCUSED: Keith H. Harrington                                               

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol on East Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Troopers observed a motor vehicle infraction and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Keith H. Harrington, 67, from Bennington, Vermont. Harrington displayed signs of drug impairment during the traffic stop and was subsequently screened for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Harrington was ultimately arrested for DUI Drugs and was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. A Drug Recognition Expert from the Dover Police Department assisted Vermont State Police. Harrington was later released with a citation to answer the above charge at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.