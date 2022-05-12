Submit Release
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Statement on Women’s Health Protection Act Vote

HARRISBURG – May 11, 2022 – Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa issued the following statement on today’s vote by the United States Senate on the Women’s Health Protection Act:

“Not only is today’s vote by the US Senate disappointing but it is completely out of step with the will of the vast majority of Americans, including here in Pennsylvania. When reproductive rights are threatened, women’s healthcare on all levels is at risk.

We know that if access to abortion is overturned at the federal level, it is incumbent on the states to protect these rights. Senate Democrats will always fight to protect the safe, legal access to maternal and women’s health in Pennsylvania and preserve an individual’s right to privacy and bodily autonomy.”      

