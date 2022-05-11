THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 903 – Rights for the TSA Workforce Act of 2022 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security. The Rule also makes the following amendments in order and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc: Tlaib Amendment #1 Tlaib Amendment #2 Cammack Amendment Gottheimer Amendment Guest Amendment Mrvan Amendment Torres (NY) Amendment Wexton Amendment Postponed Suspensions (5 votes) H.R. 91 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 810 South Pendleton Street in Easley, South Carolina, as the "Private First Class Barrett Lyle Austin Post Office Building" (Rep. Duncan (SC) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 92 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 110 Johnson Street in Pickens, South Carolina, as the "Specialist Four Charles Johnson Post Office" (Rep. Duncan (SC) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 207 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 215 1st Avenue in Amory, Mississippi, as the "Command Sergeant Major Lawrence E. 'Rabbit' Kennedy Post Office Building" (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform) – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 215 1st Avenue in Amory, Mississippi, as the "Command Sergeant Major Lawrence E. 'Rabbit' Kennedy Post Office Building" (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 209 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 305 Highway 15 North in Pontotoc, Mississippi, as the "Lance Corporal Marc Lucas Tucker Post Office Building" (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform) – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 305 Highway 15 North in Pontotoc, Mississippi, as the "Lance Corporal Marc Lucas Tucker Post Office Building" (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3508 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 39 West Main Street, in Honeoye Falls, New York, as the "CW4 Christian J. Koch Memorial Post Office" (Rep. Jacobs (NY) – Oversight and Reform)