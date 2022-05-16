Australians reminded to ‘leave a light on’ to support organ and tissue donation
While the grief of losing our only daughter will never diminish, knowing that she has contributed to our community helps us to deal with the pain”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian households are being asked to upload a picture of a porch light to the Donor Families Australia Facebook page in support of organ and tissue donation. Commencing at 6pm on the evening of May 18, 2022, Donor Heroes Night is designed to celebrate the lives of approximately 25,000 Australian organ and tissue donors who have given the ultimate gift so that others may live.
— Bruce McDowell
Mr Bruce McDowell, Chairman of Donor Families Australia, lost his 19-year-old daughter in a car accident in late 2008. Following her death, Alysha’s tissues and organs helped to transform the lives of 30 individuals. “As a family we could not be prouder of what Alysha has done for others. While the grief of losing our only daughter will never diminish, knowing that she has contributed to our community helps us to deal with the pain” he said.
Over 1850 Australians are currently waitlisted for organ transplants. Donor Families Australia encourage everyone to use Donor Heroes Night as an opportunity to have a conversation with their loved ones about their wishes to donate and be sure to register their intent on the national organ donor registry. In 2021, 125,000 participants took part, and this year, Donor Families Australia is aiming to double that figure.
Individuals who would like to take part in the event are asked to take a photo of a porch light and upload it with a comment to their social media accounts, tagging @DonorFamiliesAustralia. Associated hashtags are: #DonorHeroesNight #DonorHeroes #DonorFamilies #leavealighton #forevergrateful
Further information on Donor Heroes’ Night and the benefits of organ and tissue donation can be found at: https://www.donorfamiliesaustralia.org/donor-heroes-night
BOILERPLATE: Donor Families Australia is a national member-based independent support and advocacy group comprising families who have donated their loved ones’ organs and tissue. It's the only organisation of its kind in Australia specifically dedicated to Donor Families.
