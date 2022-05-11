State Energy’s Office to hold quarterly Energy Policy Council meeting virtually on May 18
Raleigh
The State Energy’s Office will hold its quarterly Energy Policy Council meeting on May 18th via WebEx. Members of the public are welcome to participate online or by phone. Internet access is not required to attend the meeting.
Who: State Energy’s Office
What: Energy Policy Council Quarterly Meeting via WebEx
When: May 18 at 10:00 AM
To attend via WebEx
Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec86096c2905a7ba43609c7fe4bbc6d1d
Event number: 2430 714 4890
Event password: EPCmay
Audio conference: 1-415-655-0003
Access code: 2430 714 4890
Public comment will be accepted during the meeting.