State Energy’s Office to hold quarterly Energy Policy Council meeting virtually on May 18

Raleigh

The State Energy’s Office will hold its quarterly Energy Policy Council  meeting on May 18th via WebEx. Members of the public are welcome to participate online or by phone.  Internet access is not required to attend the meeting. 

            Who: State Energy’s Office

            What: Energy Policy Council Quarterly Meeting via WebEx

            When: May 18 at 10:00 AM

To attend via WebEx

Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec86096c2905a7ba43609c7fe4bbc6d1d

Event number: 2430 714 4890

Event password: EPCmay

Audio conference: 1-415-655-0003

Access code: 2430 714 4890

Public comment will be accepted during the meeting.

