Muscadine Naturals, Award Winning Health Supplement Company, Rereleases Highly Regarded Mission Statement

William D. Wagner, PhD, MS, FAHA

By owning the entire process beginning with the vineyard, we can ensure the quality, safety, and effectiveness of our products.” — Muscadine Naturals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muscadine Naturals continues to be at the forefront of promoting the health benefits of the Muscadine grape. Their company recently partnered with two of North Carolina’s largest vineyards. This association now makes the company the largest source of grapes in the state. More importantly, the expansion can result in investigations of more varieties of Muscadine Grapes and increases their capacity to produce enormous amounts of supplements to reach a greater number of customers.

Now, Muscadine Naturlas is re-releasing its mission statement to further strive its point of being one of the best in its field. "Our philosophy at Muscadine Naturals is simple," states Muscadine Naturals. "We want to take what Mother Nature has created and make it available to everyone. By owning the entire process beginning with the vineyard, we can ensure the quality, safety, and effectiveness of our products. What really drives us at Muscadine Naturals is knowing we are offering the safest and most effective Muscadine products available, backed by scientific research. We have confidence and conviction in our philosophy because we are sure of three basic facts:

-Our scientific analysis of the Muscadine grape and the research studies at major universities confirm the presence of numerous phytonutrients that not only serve as antioxidants but also protect our health in many other ways.

-Based on our research and that completed throughout the world, we know many of the health benefits of phytonutrients.

-Outside analyses confirm that when we process the Muscadine grapes using our patented process, the valuable phytonutrients are retained in a concentrated unaltered form."

Muscadine Naturals continues, "We want to extend a special thank you to our many loyal customers who contact us daily about how our products have improved the quality of their life. These comments inspire us to continue producing new and better products from what Mother Nature has given us, the Muscadine grape."

William D. “Bill” Wagner, Ph.D., is the President, and the Chief Scientific Officer at Muscadine Naturals. He has worked over 40 years on research projects connected with heart and artery diseases and tissue regeneration including nerve, and 15 years on the potential therapeutics derived from Muscadine grapes. He is a member of several scientific societies including being appointed a Fellow of the American Heart Association. He collaborates with several key investigators at other institutions on the effects of Muscadine polyphenolics on a variety of health issues. He is trained as a multidisciplinary research scientist with an emphasis on cardiovascular disease, nutrition, and chronic wounds. His passion, desire, and motivation have always been to understand health issues and clinical problems and to address these in new and innovative ways. He has committed his entire life to this work.