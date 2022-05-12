Herogo TV: The Future of TV is Here

Go Stream

HeroGo TV is an OTT platform that provides free access to premium channels and on-demand content to everyone.

Herogo TV app will give the user a marvelous experience and rich content." — Soni Prasla (CEO)

STAFFORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herogo TV is an OTT platform that provides free access to premium channels and on-demand content to everyone. Herogo TV provides it all, from sports to TV shows, movies, news, and live events. Herogo TV was launched to tackle the problem of rising content streaming costs, and we fixed this by providing content to our viewers for free of cost. No Subscription or Signup is required at the moment to watch any of the content. You can just watch Herogo TV’s content for free anytime, anywhere around the world.

Herogo TV’s featured channels include AWE Plus, Passion River TV, Law & Crime, BLK Cinema Network, FITE 24/7, Euro News, World Poker TV, Front Liners TV, The Country Network, NTV America, Box Cinema, BatteryPop, A+ Cinema, GTR 24H, PX Sports, HSN, And QVC. Currently, Herogo TV has around 800+ titles ranging from popular movies to TV Shows. Herogo Tv plans to add around 200 tittles every month to its library with a wide variety of genres. What makes Herogo TV unique is the choice of content they acquire from independent production houses and Flim festivals. Their goal is to showcase a wide variety of content from all around the world.

Herogo TV’s CEO Soni Prasla said Herogo TV app will give the user a marvelous experience and rich content. She praised Herogo TV technical and content acquisition team which is working very hard to bring the best to the viewers.

Herogo Tv is available to stream on the Web, Android Phones, IOS, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Herogo Tv is actively working on developing a new UI for Roku TV, Samsung Smart TV, and others so it can be accessible to everyone at ease.

HeroGo TV is the fastest-growing TV and movie app led by a team of passionate entertainment and technology enthusiasts based in Houston, Texas. HeroGo TV provides viewers with access to the largest library of premium TV channels and the latest movies. We aspire to be the world's premier streaming service, providing extensive and elite content via cutting-edge platforms all over the world at no cost.

