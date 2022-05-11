Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,962 in the last 365 days.

Update on the District’s COVID-19 Data

(Washington, DC) — DC Health submits COVID data to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) weekly — both automatically and manually. This data includes case counts, testing data, and deaths. This week, it was discovered that between April 27, 2022 and May 8, 2022, the data that is normally submitted manually was not being submitted to the CDC but was still used to calculate the community levels posted on coronavirus.dc.gov. Data transfer has been restored, and COVID-19 data from the District of Columbia is available for analysis and viewing on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. During period of April 27 to May 8, there were 1,062 new cases and 0 lives lost.

DC Health also confirms that during this time period, there were no disruptions to the data and metrics shared on coronavirus.dc.gov. The data is updated every Wednesday and was accurately updated on Wednesday, May 4 and will again be updated today. During the week of April 24 to April 30, the District reported 704 new COVID-19 cases and 0 lives lost. The key metrics on coronavirus.dc.gov, which are based on case counts and hospitalizations, are shared in alignment with CDC community levels so that the community can use the information to assess risk levels.

You just read:

Update on the District’s COVID-19 Data

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.