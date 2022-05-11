Update on the District’s COVID-19 Data

(Washington, DC) — DC Health submits COVID data to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) weekly — both automatically and manually. This data includes case counts, testing data, and deaths. This week, it was discovered that between April 27, 2022 and May 8, 2022, the data that is normally submitted manually was not being submitted to the CDC but was still used to calculate the community levels posted on coronavirus.dc.gov. Data transfer has been restored, and COVID-19 data from the District of Columbia is available for analysis and viewing on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. During period of April 27 to May 8, there were 1,062 new cases and 0 lives lost.

DC Health also confirms that during this time period, there were no disruptions to the data and metrics shared on coronavirus.dc.gov. The data is updated every Wednesday and was accurately updated on Wednesday, May 4 and will again be updated today. During the week of April 24 to April 30, the District reported 704 new COVID-19 cases and 0 lives lost. The key metrics on coronavirus.dc.gov, which are based on case counts and hospitalizations, are shared in alignment with CDC community levels so that the community can use the information to assess risk levels.