Robert Kotler, MD, FACS, Premier Beverly Hills Rhinoplasty Superspecialist Launches new (#nosejob) Website

Robert Kotler, MD, FACS, Beverly Hills, California

Unique Site Stresses Education – Not Fluff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Robert Kotler, MD, FACS, Beverly Hills' most experienced nose job superspecialist, a breakthrough new website. Named Best of Los Angeles's “Best Rhinoplasty Surgeon”. Kotler, dubbed “The best online educational library for nose jobs”.

The easy-to-navigate site includes:

• Patient interview videos

• Before and after photos

• Blog posts

• Reviews from Yelp, RealSelf, and Google.

• Sections on Surgical Rhinoplasties, Permanent Non-surgical rhinoplasty, Permanent Non-surgical Revision Rhinoplasty, Ethnic Rhinoplasty.

• Computer Imaging showing the "Before”, the computer-rendered "After," and the actual "After".

• “What To Expect.” A 3-minute video of Dr. Kotler's personal consultation explains the entire journey: preparation, anesthesia, recovery, medications, control of pain, and office visit schedules.

• All the "Do's and Don'ts”.

• 24-Hour Chat Box

• Mechanism for Virtual Consultation and even Remote Computer Imaging

Dr. Kotler, a fellowship-trained Facial Cosmetic Surgeon is recognized as “An important teacher and mentor”. He’s credited with 52 medical publications and presentations. He has contributed to 14 medical textbooks on cosmetic and plastic surgery. He is the author of SECRETS OF A BEVERLY HILLS COSMETIC SURGEON, the Expert's Guide to Safe Successful Surgery, and THE ESSENTIAL COSMETIC SURGERY COMPANION, Don't Consult a Cosmetic Surgeon Without This Book!

Dr. Kotler served as a Major, Medical Corps, US Army where he was Chief of Head and Neck Surgery at an Army teaching hospital in the Washington D.C. area. He is a volunteer faculty member at UCLA. He’s the inventor of the Kotler Nasal Airway, a device used by nasal surgeons to assure clear breathing for patients immediately after surgery and in the first several days after surgery.

